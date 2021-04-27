Left Menu

Polish right-wing government wins left's support on EU funds

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:46 IST
Polish right-wing government wins left's support on EU funds

Poland's governing conservative party moved closer Tuesday to securing parliamentary support for a national plan on spending the country's share of the European Union pandemic recovery fund, after making concessions to a left-wing opposition group.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Law and Justice, the largest party in the ruling coalition, met with leaders of Lewica (the Left) and won their promises of support for the government plan.

Morawiecki said his Cabinet had agreed to some of the Left's conditions, including the construction of 75,000 cheap rental apartments and more money for hospitals and local governments.

Both unlikely partners said their agreement was for the good of all Poles.

“Poland is more important than any particular party interests,'' Morawiecki told a news conference.

The EU is asking its 27 members to deliver their national reconstruction plans to the European Commission by April 30, but it was not clear when Poland's parliament would vote on the Polish plan.

Law and Justice was unable to get the needed support from within its own coalition, which has been showing signs of disunity for months. In this case, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, head of a small hard-right party, refused backing after the EU linked financing to respect for the rule of law.

It was unusual for Law and Justice to turn to the left for support on such a key measure, as its conservative policies have drawn the opprobrium of left-wingers. Those policies include the ruling party's strong support for the Catholic church, a near-total ban on abortion, and anti-LGBT rhetoric.

On economic issues, however, the gap is much narrower.

While conservative on social issues, Law and Justice has introduced a welfare program aimed at easing poverty which includes cash bonuses to families and pensioners.

The EU's €750 billion-euro (more than $900 billion) coronavirus recovery fund is meant to give a large economic boost to the bloc as it recovers from the pandemic, while promoting green and digital transformation.

Morawiecki said the money would go to renovating hospitals, schools, the building of roads and other infrastructure projects.

One of the left-wing leaders, Adrian Zandberg, said his side expects the national recovery plan to have a broad committee to oversee spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

SC panel against rail double-tracking project in Goa

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee has recommended revocation of the permission granted by the National Board for Wildlife NBWL for double-tracking the South-Western railway track which runs through Bhagwan Mahaveer wil...

U.S. Interior Dept. moves to restore Native American land

The Interior Department on Tuesday said it is taking several steps to make it easier for Native American tribes to take land back into trust and simplify a process that was slowed by the Trump administration.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland i...

US consumer confidence returns to pre-pandemic levels

Consumer confidence rose sharply for a second straight month, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began, as the rapid rollout of vaccines and another round of US financial support for Americans boosts optimism.The Conference Board ...

U.S. eases COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese students

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was easing travel restrictions on Chinese and other international students into the United States this fall, a change that could provide financial help to some colleges whose enrollments declined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021