PM Modi thanks Qatar's Amir for offering support in India's COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Qatars Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for his countrys offer of support to India in its fight against COVID-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar, Modi tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for his country's offer of support to India in its fight against COVID-19. In a tweet, Modi said he also conveyed gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar.

''Had a good conversation with His Highness @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar today. I thanked His Highness for the solidarity and offer of support in India's fight against COVID-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar,'' Modi tweeted.

