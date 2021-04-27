Left Menu

N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

Foster was quoted by local media earlier on Tuesday as saying stories on her leadership "come up from time to time" and that she had not received any correspondence on the matter. Foster became first minister of the British-run region's power sharing administration in 2016 after taking over as leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:54 IST
N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

A majority of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) lawmakers have signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in party leader and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, local media reported on Tuesday.

A clear majority of DUP representatives at the regional Belfast assembly and at least half of its members of parliament in London put their names to what is effectively a letter of no confidence, the News Letter, a traditionally unionist leaning newspaper, reported citing multiple party sources. UTV reporter Vicki Hawthorne said on Twitter that around 80% of DUP members of both parliaments had signed the letter, calling on the party's chairman to announce a leadership contest.

The DUP said in a statement that party processes are matters for members in the first instance and that it would not be able to make any further comment at this time. Foster was quoted by local media earlier on Tuesday as saying stories on her leadership "come up from time to time" and that she had not received any correspondence on the matter.

Foster became first minister of the British-run region's power sharing administration in 2016 after taking over as leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party. The DUP has been calling for the scrapping of post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have caused deep anger among many of its voters. That anger was partly responsible for over a week of nightly street violence earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fighting for justice, says Navjot Singh Sidhu as he hits back at Amarinder Singh

Soon after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded that he was only fighting for justice. In a tweet, Sidhu said, Effort...

Doctor, two accomplices held for hoarding Remdesivir injections in Ghaziabad

A joint team of special weapons and tactics SWAT and Kotwali police have arrested three men, including a doctor working in Lucknows King Georges Medical University, for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir injections here, police said on Tuesday.M...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in Indian Premier League....

Ex-White House adviser charged in USD 200K theft from schools

The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he stole over USD 200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021