Manipur BJP President tests COVID-19 positive

Manipur BJP President tests COVID-19 positivePTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:08 IST
BJP Manipur unit president Prof S Tikendra Singh said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Singh told PTI over the phone that he has quarantined himself at his home at Nambol in Bishnupur district after he tested positive for COVID-19.
He said that his health condition is normal.
The state BJP president requested all persons who came in contact with him in the last few days to take COVID-19 test.
