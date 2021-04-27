U.S. officials pledge sustained response to India's COVID crisis
Senior U.S. officials on Tuesday pledged sustained support for India in dealing with its Covid-19 crisis and said the country was still at the "front-end" of the crisis. White house National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell told a briefing call on the U.S. response that President Joe Biden had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a phone call on Monday, "you let me know what you need and we will do it."
Campbell said helping India respond to the crisis would take a sustained effort on the U.S. part and Washington was committed to this. The U.S. State Department's coordinator for global Covid response, Gayle Smith, added: "We all need to understand that we are still at the front-end of this. This hasn't peaked yet."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
