CM Adityanath wants teleconsultation plans in place for patients in every district in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to make teleconsultation arrangements for COVID and non-COVID patients in every district of the state.

In a statement issued here, a UP government spokesperson said the Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with medical experts, Indian Medical Association and UP Nursing Home Association regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

The doctors of IMA and Nursing Home Association should coordinate with divisional commissioners, additional director (health) and local administration, and start teleconsultancy arrangements for COVID and non-COVID patients in every district of the state.

He also said that doctors, IMA and Nursing Home Association should play a key role in spreading awareness about COVID-19 and remove any doubts.

