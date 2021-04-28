CM Adityanath wants teleconsultation plans in place for patients in every district in UP

CM Adityanath wants teleconsultation plans in place for patients in every district in UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 00:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to make teleconsultation arrangements for COVID and non-COVID patients in every district of the state.
In a statement issued here, a UP government spokesperson said the Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with medical experts, Indian Medical Association and UP Nursing Home Association regarding the COVID-19 crisis.
The doctors of IMA and Nursing Home Association should coordinate with divisional commissioners, additional director (health) and local administration, and start teleconsultancy arrangements for COVID and non-COVID patients in every district of the state.
He also said that doctors, IMA and Nursing Home Association should play a key role in spreading awareness about COVID-19 and remove any doubts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
