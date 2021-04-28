Left Menu

Democratic nonprofit files suits in three U.S. states as redistricting battle begins

A national Democratic redistricting group has brought a trio of lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana, asking courts to prepare to step in if the divided government in each of those states fails to agree on new legislative maps. The litigation, filed after the U.S. Census Bureau released data on Monday showing how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes will be allocated to each state for the next decade, is the first salvo in what will likely be a sprawling national court battle over redistricting.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 00:10 IST
Democratic nonprofit files suits in three U.S. states as redistricting battle begins

A national Democratic redistricting group has brought a trio of lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana, asking courts to prepare to step in if the divided government in each of those states fails to agree on new legislative maps.

The litigation, filed after the U.S. Census Bureau released data on Monday showing how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes will be allocated to each state for the next decade, is the first salvo in what will likely be a sprawling national court battle over redistricting. The nonprofit National Redistricting Action Fund, which is affiliated with former Attorney General Eric Holder's National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), brought the lawsuits on behalf of several individual voters in each state.

"While these are the first lawsuits of this new election cycle, let me make this point: these are not going to be the last," said attorney Marc Elias, who represents the group and last year led the legal campaign to defend Joe Biden's presidential win. Both Pennsylvania and Louisiana have Democratic governors who can veto maps produced by their Republican-controlled legislatures. In Minnesota, Democrats hold the governorship and the state House, while Republicans control the Senate.

The lawsuits ask state courts to set a schedule to take over the process and draw new maps in the likely event that state officials reach impasse. Elias noted that the redistricting process is compressed this year due to months of delays at the Census Bureau, and said the intent of the suits was to ensure courts have enough time to produce fair maps.

Adam Kincaid, the executive director of the Republican counterpart to the NDRC, the National Republican Redistricting Trust, dismissed the litigation. "The lawsuits are expensive press releases that likely aren't going anywhere," he said in an email.

Both parties are readying for a fierce contest over redistricting, the once-a-decade process by which states redraw their electoral maps for congressional and state legislative districts based on the census count. Texas, Florida and North Carolina - all states where Republicans have pursued gerrymandering, in which one party deliberately manipulates the map to create political advantages - gained a total of four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday, when the Census Bureau released its initial 2020 data.

During a briefing for reporters, Holder explicitly tied the coming fight over redistricting to the ongoing conflict over Republican efforts to install voting limits in dozens of states. "I have no doubt that the same Republican legislators who have pushed these bills will now try to use the redistricting process to illegitimately lock in power for that party for the next decade," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it's considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press sec...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this ye...

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021