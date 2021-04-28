Biden to meet with former President Carter in Georgia on Thursday

Biden to meet with former President Carter in Georgia on ThursdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 03:07 IST
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, the White House said.
Biden was already scheduled to travel to Georgia on Wednesday for a political rally on his 100th day in office. Carter, at age 96 the oldest-living former U.S. president, was unable to attend fellow Democrat Biden's January inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
