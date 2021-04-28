Left Menu

Morgan Stanley sees 15% chance of Scottish independence from UK

There is a 15% chance of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom and a 30% risk of the second independence referendum, investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday, ahead of national elections early next month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:14 IST
Morgan Stanley sees 15% chance of Scottish independence from UK
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

There is a 15% chance of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom and a 30% risk of the second independence referendum, investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday, ahead of national elections early next month. Current polls suggest that the Scottish National Party (SNP) could win an outright majority in May 6 polls, and with the pro-independence Greens also set to pick up some seats, the Scottish parliament, Holyrood, looks almost certain to have a majority in favor of independence.

"With the pro-independence parties likely to secure a majority in the May 6 Holyrood election, we see a 15% chance of independence," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. After a possible second independence referendum which gave a 30% chance of taking place, the bank said it would take at least two years to negotiate the arrangements for separation, implying January 1, 2025, as the earliest plausible date for independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Just don't mention the 'T' word

World shares cosied up close to record highs and the dollar and global bond yields nudged up on Wednesday, as traders waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve utters the dreaded T word later - tapering of its mass stimulus programme. The b...

How CrelioHealth Enabled COVID-19 Sample Collection and Automated Test Reporting for Everyone

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The ongoing pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems across the world. With increasing demand for medical attention and low manpower, institutions are struggling to provide critical healthcare services in ...

Mexico agrees domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Mexico will produce Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 domestically, its foreign minister said on a visit to Moscow, in a TV interview shared on Wednesday on the official Sputnik V Twitter feed run by the fund marketing the vaccine....

DRDO to set up 500 medical oxygen plants within 3 months:Defence Minister

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO will set up 500 medical oxygen plants within the next three months from the allocation made by the PM Cares Fund, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.The medical oxygen pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021