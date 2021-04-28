Left Menu

Centre and EC have the blood of COVID-19 patients on their hands : TMC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:49 IST
Centre and EC have the blood of COVID-19 patients on their hands : TMC

Trinamool Congress Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre and EC saying they have ''the blood of Covid-19 patients on their hands'' as they refused to consider the serious threat of coronavirus and contributed to the ''super spread'' of the pandemic in West Bengal during the month of April.

TMC MP Sougata Roy told reporters here that in April Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed 50 poll rallies so far with two meetings held on an average daily despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

As the Election Commission repeatedly refused to accede to TMC's plea to club the last three phases of polling in West Bengal, over 1.4 crore people, including polling personnel, will be exposed to the virus in the last two phases on April 26 and 29 alone, he claimed.

The veteran parliamentarian said, ''The Centre and the EC have the blood of COVID-19 patients on their hands as they refused to consider the serious threat to the health of the people and stuck to their agenda. The EC has also been censured by Madras High Court.'' Continuing his attack, Roy said ''The action of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the EC contributed in the super spread of coronavirus in Bengal in April. The virus was not that active in March, when far lesser number of cases were reported,'' he said.

He accused the Narendra Modi government of misleading people with regard to vaccination for coronavirus. ''The Modi government has gone back on its promise of giving vaccine to anyone in the age bracket of 18 years and above. It is now saying states can vaccinate people of 45 years and above. What about the vaccination to those aged between 18 and 45 years?'' He also castigated the Modi government for dual pricing of vaccines by the producers.

Roy hit out at the mismanagement in the vaccination drive and said some private hospitals are now saying that they can only administer the second dose and not the first one.

''The Modi government's hamhanded vaccination policy has led to such a situation. The Centre should have monitored production of vaccines and distributed it rationally among the states beforehand. The onus is on the Centre,'' Roy said.

He claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Modi as early as in February urging him to build a stock of vaccines and their adequate distribution among the states, including West Bengal, to ensure a large segment of people get vaccinated.

''But the hon'ble PM did not acknowledge her concern nor give any response as he was apparently busy with other things,'' Roy said.

West Bengal on Tuesday logged 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,76,345, as per a bulletin issued by the state health department.

The toll climbed to 11,082 with 73 more fatalities, it had added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Stalemate on 'Indian 2' continues, Madras HC told

Chennai, Apr 28 PTI The stalemate in the production of Tamil feature film Indian 2, starring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, continues as the talks between the contesting parties to arrive at an amicable solution have failed, the Madras Hig...

Rugby-Wales to begins Six Nations title defence against Ireland in 2022

Six Nations champions Wales will begin their title defence against Ireland in the first round of the 2022 tournament while Scotland host England on the same day, organisers announced on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Feb. 5 while the f...

Mercury breaches 44 degrees Celsius mark in Delhi

The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi breached the 44 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, the highest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department data.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative fig...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT--Dow, Nasdaq open lower after tech, Boeing results; Fed in focus

The Dow and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings from big technology firms and downbeat Boeing results, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021