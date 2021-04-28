UK PM appoints queen's ex-private secretary to oversee ministerial code

Left Menu

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britain's independent adviser on ministers' interests on Wednesday, overseeing the government's ministerial code of conduct. Geidt's first job will be to look into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street apartment, which has become the focus of a formal investigation led by the Electoral Commission.

Christopher Geidt, a former private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, was appointed Britain's independent adviser on ministers' interests on Wednesday, overseeing the government's ministerial code of conduct.

Geidt's first job will be to look into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street apartment, which has become the focus of a formal investigation led by the Electoral Commission. He replaces Alex Allan, who resigned from his post after disagreeing with Johnson over allegations that interior minister Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by shouting and swearing at staff.

"The prime minister is pleased to announce that he has today appointed Lord Geidt to serve as the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests," the government said in a statement. "The prime minister and Lord Geidt have agreed that Lord Geidt will begin by ascertaining the facts surrounding the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat and advise the Prime Minister on any further registration of interests that may be needed."

Since 2006 there has been an Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests, to give confidential advice on request from ministers and to conduct investigations at the request of the prime minister. Johnson's spokesman said the five-year role had been expanded, handing the adviser an "active role in considering if a matter should be investigated" and the right to make recommendations about possible sanctions.

But Tim Durrant, the associate director the Institute for Government, said the amended remit for Geidt meant he would still not be able to start his own inquiries nor independently publish his findings. "All in all, a disappointingly slight expansion to the remit of the adviser - Johnson has missed another opportunity to clear up the standards of behaviour in his government," Durrant wrote on Twitter.

