Left Menu

Mexico president says canceling of ruling party candidates 'anti-democratic'

While questioning the impartiality of the electoral tribunal, as he has many autonomous authorities, Lopez Obrador urged his supporters to accept the ruling and move on. The party will have to pick new candidates for two states after the tribunal upheld provisional rulings to block the pair, but polling suggests that MORENA could still capture the governorships of Guerrero and Michoacan for the first time.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:07 IST
Mexico president says canceling of ruling party candidates 'anti-democratic'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday slammed a decision by the top electoral tribunal to block the gubernatorial candidacies of two politicians from his ruling party for failing to submit pre-campaign spending reports. Lopez Obrador said the tribunal's final ruling against Felix Salgado Macedonio, a contender for the state of Guerrero, and Raul Moron, standing for the neighboring state of Michoacan, was an act of provocation.

"It does not have any justification ... it is excessive ... anti-democratic," Lopez Obrador told a news conference. Salgado, a former mayor of the tourist resort of Acapulco, had been running for Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA). However, Salgado's campaign was clouded by allegations of rape against him, which he has rejected.

Lopez Obrador had repeatedly defended Salgado, arguing the accusations were politically motivated. However, his support for him had generated widespread condemnation from feminist groups and even some members of MORENA. While questioning the impartiality of the electoral tribunal, as he has many autonomous authorities, Lopez Obrador urged his supporters to accept the ruling and move on.

The party will have to pick new candidates for two states after the tribunal upheld provisional rulings to block the pair, but polling suggests that MORENA could still capture the governorships of Guerrero and Michoacan for the first time. Lopez Obrador has frequently railed against electoral authorities, arguing that he was the victim of voter fraud during his unsuccessful campaigns for the presidency in 2006 and 2012. In 2018, he was finally elected by a landslide.

Later in his news conference, he said he planned to send initiatives to Congress to reform Mexico's autonomous bodies such as government watchdogs and regulators that he says are unnecessary or lacking impartiality. (Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland First Minister Foster says to step down

Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Irelands First Minister at the end of June, she said in a statement on Wednesday.She will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28. ...

India, Russia to establish a '2+2 ministerial dialogue' between foreign, defence ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Vladimir Putin for Russias help and support in Indias fight against COVID-19 as the two leaders agreed to establish a 22 ministerial dialogue between foreign and defence ministers ...

AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

When most of the U.S. went into lockdown over a year ago, some speculated that confining couples to their homes with little to entertain them beyond Netflix would lead to a lot of baby-making. But the statistics suggest the opposite happe...

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla gets 'Y' category security cover

Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla has been accorded Y category security across India by the CRPF in view of potential threats to the businessman, involved in the production of one of the COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Union gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021