Ashok Gehlot isolates himself after wife tests positive for COVID

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot isolated himself on Wednesday on Wednesday after his wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for coronavirus. Gehlot tweeted that his wife has tested positive for COVID, though she is asymptomatic, and as per protocol, her treatment has started under home isolation. He said he will be in isolation as a precautionary measure and will hold daily review meeting with doctors and officers at 8.30 pm.

