Nothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing to see or to worry about in an electoral watchdog investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment.

During a trip to a London school, Johnson said he would comply with the demands of the Electoral Commission in its investigation.

"I don't think there's anything to see here or to worry about," he told broadcasters in a pooled interview.

