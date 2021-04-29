Nothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probe

Nothing to see here, UK PM Johnson says of apartment refurbishment probeReuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:32 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing to see or to worry about in an electoral watchdog investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment.
During a trip to a London school, Johnson said he would comply with the demands of the Electoral Commission in its investigation.
"I don't think there's anything to see here or to worry about," he told broadcasters in a pooled interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Electoral Commission
- Boris Johnson
- British
- London
ALSO READ
Comedian Mo Amer joins Dwayne Johnson in DC's 'Black Adam' movie
UK PM Johnson says: I've had no contact with 'Dave' Cameron over Greensill
UK's Johnson says he shares concerns over Greensill lobbying
Boris Johnson to shorten India visit due to COVID-19 situation
UK's Johnson says he shares concerns on Greensill lobbying