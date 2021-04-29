Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:18 IST
Hooda expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Haryana, asks govt to step up efforts

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation.

“There has been a surge in cases. The government should step up its effort and take up the fight at war footing,” Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition in the tate assembly, said.

He said the complete focus of the government should be on protecting the people of Haryana from the pandemic.

“Today, there is a huge scarcity of medical oxygen and medicines across the state. The number of patients continues to increase, but they are not able to get beds in hospitals,” the senior Congress leader said in a statement.

Hooda said the government should ensure availability of beds, oxygen and medicines to all patients and all possible help should be taken from the Union government.

“Supply should be increased by reaching out to other states for oxygen. To increase the number of beds, emphasis should be laid on creating temporary hospitals. Greater the testing and vaccination, the sooner we will be able to tackle the surge of cases,” he said.

Haryana had recorded biggest single-day jump in COVID-related fatalities with 95 deaths and 12,444 new cases on Wednesday.

Hooda said a list of helpline numbers of some officers pertaining to various critical services was issued by the government recently but people complain that most of the numbers are either incorrect, not reachable or switched off.

“The government should make necessary changes in this list and re-issue it with the correct numbers. A large number of people are calling these numbers to help their patients, but they are not getting any help,” he added.

He also expressed concern over reports of “black marketing” of some essential medicines, oxygen and medical supplies.

“Doing so is not only against the law but also against humanity. Many people may die by this inhuman act. The government should take strict action against profiteers by prohibiting and taking strong counter-measures to stop black marketing,” he said. Hooda, who had recently contracted COVID and is currently recovering from the disease, called on all citizens to come together in this hour of crisis.

“Everyone has to fight the corona together. There is no need to panic. One should come out of one's house if it is very necessary. Masks, sanitisation and social distancing should be fully adhered to while leaving the house. Together we will win the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

