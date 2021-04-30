Dozens hurt in 'disastrous' crush at Israeli bonfire festival
At least 20 people were seriously injured in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster". On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties." (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Stephen Coates)Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-04-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 04:52 IST
At least 20 people were seriously injured in a crush at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "heavy disaster". Media reports said a section of stadium seating had collapsed at the Lag B'Omer event in northern Mount Meron, where tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said dozens of people were hurt, including 20 who were in critical condition. On Twitter, Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and added: "We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties." (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Stephen Coates)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi: Shortage of hospital beds, plasma donors triggers flurry of SOS messages on Twitter
Delhi: Shortage of hospital beds, plasma donors triggers flurry of SOS messages on Twitter
Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister
Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires
Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter, says it 'feels terrible to silence yourself'