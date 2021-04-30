Pawar expresses grief over death of ex-AG Soli Sorabjee

Pawar expresses grief over death of ex-AG Soli SorabjeePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:05 IST
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee.
Paying tributes to the legal luminary (91), Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution.
Saddened to hear about the demise of former Attorney General, Padma Vibhushan Shri Soli Sorabjee. His long career as a Senior Advocate is an example of commitment to the sovereignty and spirit of the Constitution of India.
''My heartfelt condolences to his family members, he tweeted.
Sorabjee died on Friday morning at a New Delhi hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, family sources said.
The constitutional law expert had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998- 2004.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Pawar
- India
- Padma Vibhushan
- Constitution
- Soli Sorabjee
- Sharad Pawar
- Advocate
ALSO READ
US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts
India, Pakistan among others with stake in stable future of Afghanistan, says US president Biden
EXCLUSIVE-India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse
India records highest-ever 24-hour spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases
Health News Roundup: Northwell Health sets up mental health center for employees; India reports more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases and more