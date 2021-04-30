Scotland's Sturgeon says wouldn't propose independence referendum immediately

Scotland's Sturgeon says wouldn't propose independence referendum immediatelyReuters | London | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:58 IST
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wouldn't propose a referendum on Scottish independence immediately, as she wants to make sure the country is clear of the coronavirus pandemic first. "I don't believe we should propose a referendum right at this moment," Sturgeon told BBC Radio.
"I'm a lifelong believer in independence, I want Scotland to be independent, but first we've got to steer the country through the crisis." Sturgeon's party, the Scottish National Party, has pledged to hold a new referendum by the end of 2023 if they win a majority in an election on May 6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
