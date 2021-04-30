Left Menu

South Africa's Zulu regent Queen Dlamini Zulu dies at 65

South Africa's Zulu regent Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has died at 65, officials said, just over a month after she took the role following the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini. Under his will, his wife was appointed regent pending the installation of a successor. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called the news "heart-wrenching" and said the Queen was a bridge between the Zulu and eSwatini nations.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:18 IST
South Africa's Zulu regent Queen Dlamini Zulu dies at 65
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@CyrilRamaphosa)

South Africa's Zulu regent Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has died at 65, officials said, just over a month after she took the role following the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini. "It is with deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, regent of the Zulu nation," said a statement issued by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch.

He did not refer to a cause of death. Some South African media have reported that she had been ill but have not released details of her medical condition. "This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. On behalf of the royal family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grief-stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation," Buthelezi said.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his "thoughts, prayers and hearts once more to the royal family". The Zulu are South Africa's largest ethnic group, accounting for around a fifth of the country's population, most living in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal. The monarch has no formal government powers but upholds Zulu tradition and controls millions of hectares of land through a trust.

The queen married Zwelithini in 1977, becoming his third wife. She is the sister of King Mswati III of eSwatini, ruler of the country formerly known as Swaziland. King Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, who was 72, died in hospital last month after being admitted for treatment for diabetes. Under his will, his wife was appointed regent pending the installation of a successor.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called the news "heart-wrenching" and said the Queen was a bridge between the Zulu and eSwatini nations. He called her leadership role an inspiration for women, which helped to "administer the final burial rites to the backward, patriarchal and chauvinistic tendencies that considered women as inferior beings".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the coronavirus.Based on data from count...

Belgium melts down over 22,000 firearms into recycled steel

Belgian authorities this week destroyed more than 22,000 guns collected by police, melting them down into some 60 tonnes of recycled steel. About half of the firearms were collected from across the country, principally handed in by owners, ...

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and another 20 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. According to health ministry da...

Indian men's hockey team should aim for medal, shouldn't just be happy with Olympian title: Baskaran

Former captain Vasudevan Baskaran feels the Indian mens hockey team cannot afford to be content with only playing in the Olympics if it is to relive the glory days and finish on the podium in Tokyo.Baskaran, who had led India to its last Ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021