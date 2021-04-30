Left Menu

COVID crisis: PM chairs meeting of council of ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:25 IST
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday, where they were briefed about the management of the pandemic and availability of oxygen and medicines, sources said.

This was the first meeting of the council of ministers in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

At the meeting that was held virtually, NITI Aayog member VK Paul gave a presentation on COVID-19 management.

After him, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya briefed their cabinet colleagues on the availability of oxygen and medicines respectively.

The prime minister has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation.

He has also been holding meetings with pharmaceutical industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, the heads of the three armed forces and other dignitaries to discuss how to tackle the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

