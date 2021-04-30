Left Menu

Chinese President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi, offers help to fight COVID-19 surge

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:33 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi, offers help to fight COVID-19 surge

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus pandemic in India and offered to provide support and help to deal with the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

President Xi sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister Modi over the COVID-19 pandemic in India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In his message, Xi said China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and help to the country, the report said.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised to do the utmost in supporting India's fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace.

In his letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side ''shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses sincere sympathy''.

''The coronavirus is the common enemy of mankind, and the international community needs solidarity and coordination for a concerted response. The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian Government and people in fighting the pandemic,'' he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was tweeted by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

Wang said that anti pandemic materials produced in China are entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the epidemic.

''The Chinese side will continue to do its utmost to provide support and help according to the needs of India. We hope and believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the epidemic at an early date,'' he added.

The messages from President Xi and Foreign Minister Wang came even as the militaries of the two countries are yet to resolve the disengagement from the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh after the withdrawal from Pangong lake area in February.

India on Friday logged 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Presidential Youth Employment Initiative comes to an end

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative implemented through the basic education sector comes to an end today.In a statement on Friday, the Department of Basic Education DBE said the initial duration of the programme, which started in D...

FMC India to donate seven oxygen plants to hospitals in five states

Agri-science firm FMC India on Friday said it will donate seven Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA oxygen plants to hospitals in five states, including DelhiNCR.The other four states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, i...

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalisations slowing in Brazil, WHO says

Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have started declining after four weeks of slowing infections in Brazil, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Cases have now declined for four weeks in a row, and hospitalizations and death...

Updation of MFs' scheme related documents can be completed by May-end: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday said updation of mutual fund scheme related documents for the half-year ended March 2021 can be completed by May 31 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking into account the difficulties expressed by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021