Special Report: How Trump scored a big tax break for conserving a golf range

When Donald Trump bought his seaside golf course in a wealthy Los Angeles suburb in 2002, he vowed to surround it with “some of the most beautiful houses in California." But the 261-acre property on the Palos Verdes Peninsula had a problem. Geologists working for the city would not clear part of it for home-building because of unstable soil underlying the course, built on a landslide-prone bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Biden won't rule out requiring U.S. service members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

President Joe Biden said he has not ruled out requiring U.S. service members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview broadcast on Friday. "I'm not saying I won't," Biden said when asked if he would require the men and women in the U.S. armed services to get vaccinated.

Florida legislature passes bill limiting ballot access

Florida's legislature on Thursday passed a bill that makes it harder to access drop boxes and mail-in ballots, the latest Republican-led state to push for what activists say is voter suppression. Republicans cite former President Donald Trump's claims that President Joe Biden stole the November election as reasons for the sweeping measures. Judges discredited such claims, made without evidence, in more than 60 lawsuits that failed to overturn the election result.

D.C. police personnel files accessed by hackers in ransomware attack: CNN

Hackers obtained the personnel files of some Washington, D.C. police department officers in a ransomware attack disclosed on Monday, CNN quoted the department's acting police chief as saying late on Thursday. "HR-related files with personally identifiable information were obtained," Robert Contee wrote in an email to staff, according https://cnn.it/3xCDjqM to CNN.

Asian-American groups push for socio-political clout with funding surge

Asian-American business and community leaders, including billionaire Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, have quietly lined up what they aim to be the largest private investment in Asian American and Pacific Islander causes in U.S. history following a rise in anti-Asian bigotry. The Asian American Foundation, which is set to announce its initial fundraising commitments on Monday, is among dozens of AAPI groups seeking to harness a flood of resources that has accelerated since a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area day spas in March.

Former Trump lawyer Giuliani denies representing Ukrainians

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied on Thursday he had ever represented a Ukrainian national, a day after federal agents searched his Manhattan apartment and office as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukraine.

Giuliani said the agents seized seven or eight electronic devices and the search warrant included an allegation that he had failed to register as a foreign agent, a violation of lobbying laws.

West Virginians eager for Biden money despite senator's concerns

Shortly before President Joe Biden's speech urging Congress to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, fellow Democrat Senator Joe Manchin told reporters he was "uncomfortable" with the vast sums of money Biden was proposing to spend. Back in Manchin's home state of West Virginia, several elected officials, including Republicans, have a different message: The more money the better to draw new workers to the state, especially with high-speed broadband services.

Biden says too-small Republican infrastructure plan would be a non-starter

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he planned to continue talks with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito about infrastructure and jobs, but would not accept a proposal that funded only a fraction of his $2.3 trillion package. Biden told reporters during a visit to Georgia that he had a good call with Capito, the top Republican on the Senate Public Works Committee, who helped design a $568 billion, five-year Republican infrastructure package as a counteroffer.

Explainer: How police body-worn cameras are used in the United States

Body-worn cameras are increasingly being used by U.S. law enforcement agencies and often play a central role in high-profile police killings. But wide disparities remain in how they are employed and when the footage is made public. HOW MANY POLICE AGENCIES USE BODY-WORN CAMERAS?

Biden to focus on infrastructure with event celebrating trains

President Joe Biden will return on Friday to one of the cities that helped win him the White House as he works to gain popular support for $4 trillion in proposed programs to shore up the U.S. economy. Biden's trip to Philadelphia includes a stop at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service.

