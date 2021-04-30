France's Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks

France's foreign minister will travel to Lebanon next week to discuss the political crisis with senior officials, two sources aware of the matter said on Friday.

The two sources said he would travel on May 5 and hold meetings on May 6. Le Drian has made requests for meetings, including with the president and speaker of the parliament, according to a note sent by the embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)