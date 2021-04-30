Left Menu

Telangana CM orders inquiry into land grabbing allegations

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:11 IST
Telangana CM orders inquiry into land grabbing allegations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of land grabbing on the outskirts of Achampet, about 60 km from here.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been asked to conduct the inquiry, an official release said.

Rao also instructed Vigilance DGP Purnachandra Rao to find out the truth about allegations made by the Medak district collector following complaints of encroachment of land on the outskirts of Achampet.

''The CM issued orders that the primary inquiry on the matter should be done immediately, conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the reports,'' it said.

Though the release did not mention any minister's name, Health Minister Etela Rajender reacted to the inquiry instructions and dismissed the allegations.

The minister told reporters thathe is into poultry business for the past several years and never indulged in shabby land dealings.

''I will not succumb to these baseless allegations.

I demand an inquiry by a sitting judge.If I am wrong punish me,'' he said.

According to sources, some farmers represented to the government that Rajender's followers forced them to surrender their land for the ministers poultry farms, following which the chief minister ordered an inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...

Odisha traders suggest downing of shutters after 2 pm to control spread of COVID-19

Traders across Odisha Friday suggested to the the state government to keep shops and markets closed after 2 pm every day between May 3 and May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.The traders are of the view that ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021