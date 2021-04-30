Telangana CM orders inquiry into land grabbing allegations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of land grabbing on the outskirts of Achampet, about 60 km from here.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been asked to conduct the inquiry, an official release said.

Rao also instructed Vigilance DGP Purnachandra Rao to find out the truth about allegations made by the Medak district collector following complaints of encroachment of land on the outskirts of Achampet.

''The CM issued orders that the primary inquiry on the matter should be done immediately, conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the reports,'' it said.

Though the release did not mention any minister's name, Health Minister Etela Rajender reacted to the inquiry instructions and dismissed the allegations.

The minister told reporters thathe is into poultry business for the past several years and never indulged in shabby land dealings.

''I will not succumb to these baseless allegations.

I demand an inquiry by a sitting judge.If I am wrong punish me,'' he said.

According to sources, some farmers represented to the government that Rajender's followers forced them to surrender their land for the ministers poultry farms, following which the chief minister ordered an inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)