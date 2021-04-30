Delhi still facing medical oxygen 'crisis', says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said oxygen crisis still persists in the national capital and they grapple with an SOS situation every day.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been grappling with oxygen shortage. Last week, several hospitals had sent out SOS messages about depleting oxygen supplies at their medical facilities and some hospitals had even lost patients due to the crisis situation.

''Reviewed the status of oxygen supply in hospitals. The crisis still persists and shall continue till we get sufficient quantity of supply. Not for a single day has Delhi been able to receive the allocated quantity of 490 MT oxygen. Every day is an SOS situation for Delhi,'' Sisodia tweeted on Friday.

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital owner Pankaj Chawla said the crisis has not been resolved. ''At least, we are not required to make SOS calls frequently. That is not happening, but the crisis has not resolved,'' he said.

Sudhanshu Bankata, Executive Director, Batra Hospital, concurred with Chawla. ''At 5 pm on Friday, the oxygen pressure had dropped as we had only 1 ton of oxygen left,'' he said.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

