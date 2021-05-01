Left Menu

U.S. citizens among dead, injured at Israel religious festival disaster, U.S. Embassy says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 11:53 IST
U.S. citizens among dead, injured at Israel religious festival disaster, U.S. Embassy says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A number of U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed or injured in a stampede at a religious Jewish festival in Israel, a U.S. embassy spokesperson said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that multiple U.S. citizens were among the casualties," the spokesperson said, referring to the disaster that took place overnight between Thursday and Friday.

"The U.S. Embassy is working with local authorities to verify whether any additional U.S. citizens were affected, and is providing all possible consular support to affected U.S. citizens and their loved ones. Out of respect for the families at this difficult time, we have no further comment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

