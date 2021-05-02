Mamata's victory triumph of India's constitutional democracy: Anand Sharma

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her party's victory in the state assembly elections, saying it was reassuring for the country and termed it a triumph for India's constitutional democracy.

Sharma, a former Union minister said, Banerjee's victory is a win against the BJP's misuse of state power and unprecedented money and muscle power.

''Congratulations to Mamata ji for her heroic and courageous fight to uphold Indian democracy and a resounding victory defying all odds. This historic victory is reassuring for the country. Gratitude to the wisdom of Bengal voters,'' he said on Twitter.

''This victory is a win against the BJP misuse of State power, unprecedented money and muscle power and a blatantly partisan Election Commission. (It) is a triumph for India's constitutional democracy. BJP has violated every COVID protocol and put crores of Indians at risk,'' he said.

The Congress leader said the BJP cannot escape accountability for its ''irresponsible behaviour'' in fuelling the present COVID surge.

Sharma, a member of the group of 23 leaders of the Congress who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul, had raised strong objections to the Congress' tie-up with the Indian Secular Front (ISF), led by Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui. He was also rebutted by West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He also congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu.

''Congratulation @mkstali ji for leading the magnificent and richly deserved victory in Tamil Nadu. Leading the DMK-Congress alliance and worsting the state power of AIADMK-BJP is a win for the spirit of Indian democracy and federalism,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

