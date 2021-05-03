Govt's move to continue with Central Vista project grotesque: Yechury
CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has termed the governments plans to continue with the Central Vista project despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as grotesque.Quoting reports that the Centre has granted the necessary environment clearances for the remaining buildings of the project, Yechury questioned its timing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:03 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has termed the government's plans to continue with the Central Vista project despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as ''grotesque".
Quoting reports that the Centre has granted the necessary environment clearances for the remaining buildings of the project, Yechury questioned its timing. ''This is grotesque. No money for Oxygen and Vaccines as our brothers and sisters die waiting for a hospital bed to be cremated in parking lots BUT Modi will squander public money to feed his megalomaniac vanity. Stop this Crime,'' he said in a tweet.
The Opposition parties have been critical of the government over the construction of the Central Vista project, with a brand new parliament building as its centrepiece during the coronavirus pandemic. The work on the project has continued despite the second week of lockdown in the Capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of ''essential services'', a move that been flayed by the opposition.
