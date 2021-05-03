UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June - PM Johnson

Britain is on course to ditch on June 21 the social distancing rule that means people need to stay at least one meter apart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"I think we've got a good chance, a good chance, of being able to dispense with one-meter plus," Johnson told reporters during a local election campaign visit to the north of England.

