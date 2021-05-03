Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:17 IST
Biden to promote $4 trillion plans in visit to Virginia school

President Joe Biden travels to coastal Virginia on Monday to promote how his proposals to spend $4 trillion for infrastructure and families will help the U.S. education system. Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, a teacher, will visit an elementary school in Yorktown and deliver remarks at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Virginia.

The travel is part of Biden's "Getting America Back on Track" tour to promote his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and his $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan." Biden’s plan includes $1 trillion in spending on education and childcare over 10 years and $800 billion in tax credits aimed at middle- and low-income families.

It also includes $200 billion for free, universal preschool and $109 billion for free community college regardless of income for two years, the White House said. He will travel to Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana, on Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Biden has vowed to work with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in a search for a bipartisan agreement. However, whether he will be able to convince the opposition party to join in a plan that will raise taxes on the wealthy is far from clear. He is to meet top Democratic and Republican lawmakers at the White House on May 12 to try to find common ground.

Congress is polarized and Democrats are holding only narrow majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. He had promised throughout the 2020 presidential campaign to work with Republicans, but his major legislative achievement, a $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus plan, passed without a Republican vote.

Republicans in Congress already have their eyes on making gains in the midterm congressional elections in 2022, and are aligning a divided party around opposing Biden. (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

