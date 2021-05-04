Left Menu

WB Governor directs police to 'end senseless political violence, vandalism' after BJP, ABVP offices attacked

Hours after a BJP office in Asansol was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday directed the police and the Kolkata Commissioner to end "senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 11:14 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

He further stated that the Bengali diaspora across the globe has expressed concern over the alarming lawlessness in the state.

"Police @WBPolice @CPKolkata must end senseless political violence, vandalism, arson, killings and intimidation that shames democracy. Bengali diaspora world over has expressed concern over alarming lawlessness. Why post poll violence only WB ? Why this assault on democracy?" tweeted Dhankhar today. Earlier today, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta appealed to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to take suo moto action directing the administration to stop the wave of political recriminations in West Bengal following the assembly elections.

He further claimed that there is a total breakdown of law and order in the districts and the mobs are having a field day settling scores. "An appeal to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to take suo moto action directing the administration to stop the wave of political recriminations in W Bengal. There is a total breakdown of law and order in the districts & the mobs are having a field day settling scores," tweeted the BJP leader.

A day after the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Asansol was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that 15-20 party goons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked ABVP West Bengal's Kolkata office and engaged in an altercation with the activists, assaulted them and vandalised the organisation's state office.

They further alleged that TMC party goons deliberately vandalised the idols of Hindu deities and freedom fighters. "Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Nandigram had made the TMC cadres very resentful of those responsible for her loss and that such 'traitors' would not be allowed to live in Bengal for long," ABVP said.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting today to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling TMC government. He will meet the BJP workers and their families affected by the violence and will hold protests.BJP has also announced to hold a nationwide dharna on May 5 while following all COVID-19 protocols across all organisational mandals of the party.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. Mamata will be taking oath as the state Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

