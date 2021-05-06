Left Menu

Ajit Singh, former union minister and RLD chief, dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and former Union minister Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Jayant Chaudhary. He was 82.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:06 IST
Ajit Singh, former union minister and RLD chief, dies of COVID-19
Chaudhary Ajit Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and former Union minister Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19, confirmed his son Jayant Chaudhary. He was 82. Singh, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20.

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning on May 6," Jayant, the RJD Vice President, said in a tweet. Jayant also shared a note on Twitter on behalf of the family members which read: "Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare.

"As our nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. "We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us. We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the note added.

Singh, a seven-time MP from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, was the son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He founded the RLD in 1996. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write womens rights into the constitution - now shes on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child of subsistence...

COVID-19: 17 doctors found absent during duty hours in Chapra Sadar hospital, explanation demanded

As many as 17 doctors at Sadar Hospital in Bihars Chapra district have been asked to submit a letter to explain their reported absence from the hospitals COVID-19 isolation ward during their duty hours on Tuesday. Civil surgeon Dr Janardan ...

Pak court asks India to cooperate in Jadhav case

A top Pakistani court hearing the case of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav has asked India to cooperate in the legal proceeding over the matter, saying appearing before the court did not mean a waiver of sovereignty.A three-member bench ...

Reliance Industries' deleveraging set to continue: S&P

SP Global Ratings has said Reliance Industries Ltds RILs deleveraging of its balance sheet is likely to continue with the companys prudent investment policies, stable operations, and potential for further asset monetization supporting the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021