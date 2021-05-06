Ajit Singh was always dedicated to farmers’ welfare: PM Modi

Ajit Singh was always dedicated to farmers’ welfare: PM ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:12 IST
Expressing grief at the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he was always dedicated to the welfare of farmers.
Modi said he deftly handled many responsibilities at the Centre.
Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.
He was 82.
The prime minister extended his condolences to Singh's family and admirers.
Condoling Singh’s demise, BJP president J P Nadda said he always served people during his long career in politics.
Singh, son of former prime minister Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
