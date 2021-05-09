Guj: Congress leader Hardik Patel's father dies of COVID-19

Guj: Congress leader Hardik Patel's father dies of COVID-19PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 15:26 IST
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel's father died on Sunday at a hospital in Ahmedabad where he was beingundergoing treatment for COVID-19, a party leader said.
Later, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to Patel over phone and conveyed his condolences, a government release said.
''Hardik Patel's father Bharat Patel died on Sunday morning at the city's UN Mehta Hospital where he was getting treated for coronavirus,'' the Indian Youth Congress' state unit vice president Nikhil Savani said.
