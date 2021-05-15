Left Menu

Ethiopia postpones June 5 elections - state affiliated news agency Fana

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:39 IST
Ethiopia has postponed elections due on June 5, state affiliated news agency Fana reported on Saturday citing the country's electoral body and adding that a new date has not been fixed.

"The sixth national election which was scheduled for June 5 has been postponed," Fana reported in an article posted on its Facebook page. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

