Gehlot urges PM to increase Rajasthan's quota of oxygen

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and requested him to increase the state's quota of oxygen in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The chief minister informed that after an assurance from the prime minister, discussions were also held with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and expressed hope that the state's quota of the life-saving gas would be raised.

Gehlot informed on Twitter that he spoke to Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state over the phone and said oxygen should be allotted to states on the basis of the number of patients.

''The Prime Minister has assured to resolve it soon,'' he said, adding that a discussion was also held with Goyal in this regard.

''It is expected that the oxygen allocation of the state will be increased soon, '' Gehlot said.

He added that a request was also made to the defence minister to continue the services of the Indian Air Force for sending empty oxygen tankers to Jamnagar, Hazira etc. as before.

''Also, a demand was made to increase the number of oxygen plants to be set up by DRDO in the state,'' the chief minister said.

