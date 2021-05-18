Left Menu

Pinarayi Vijayan elected CPI (M) Parliamentary party leader

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:22 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan elected CPI (M) Parliamentary party leader

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected its Parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his successive stint as Chief Minister of Kerala.

Health Minister in the outgoing Assembly, K K Shailaja, does not find a place in the new cabinet which has 11 new faces from CPI (M).

The state committee of the Marxist party, which met at its headquarters AKG Centre here elected Vijayan to lead the party, a CPI(M) statement said.

The party state committee, chaired by senior leader Elamaram Kareem, decided to entrust Shailaja with the position of party whip, the statement added.

Vijayan had scripted history in the April 6 Assembly polls by leading the Left front to a consecutive term, bucking the over four-decade-old trend in the state of the people choosing between Communists and Congress-led governments alternately.PTI LGK SA ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A documentary on hockey legend Dhyan Chand

A docudrama on the early years of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is in the making.Producer and enterpreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan ...

Uzbekistan emerging as preferred cotton supplier as buyers turn away from China due to forced labour concerns

Despite ranking second globally in cotton production, China has come under immense international pressure, with critics accusing it of labour abuses in Xinjiang, prompting buyers to look elsewhere for cotton supplies to avoid the political ...

FOCUS-Greece banks on tourists for bad loan relief

Rhodes ferry operator Paris Kakas cannot afford another summer lost to the pandemic if he is ever to repay the millions of euros he owes When the bank comes asking, we say sorry. His anxious wait for tourists to return highlights a crucial ...

BRIEF-Oman's OQ says will develop one of world's biggest green fuels projects

OMANS OQ SAYS WILL DEVELOP ONE OF THE BIGGEST GREEN FUELS PROJECTS IN THE WORLD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERCONTINENTAL ENERGY AND ENERTECH HOLDING - TWITTER PROJECT WILL HAVE 25 GIGAWATT CAPACITY PROJECT WILL PRODUCE MILLION OF TONNESYEAR O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021