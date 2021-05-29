Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress to protest against 7 years of Modi govt tomorrow

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said that the party's state unit will hold a statewide agitation on Sunday to protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's "seven-year black rule."

"In 70 years, the Congress government has firmly established the country as a prosperous, self-respecting nation in the world. Maharashtra Congress will hold a statewide agitation on Sunday to protest against the Modi government's seven-year black rule," he added. Alleging that even after seven years of coming to power, PM Modi could not fulfill any of his promises, Patole said, "Two crore jobs a year, Rs 15 lakh in each account, farmers' income will be doubled, black money will be brought to India, inflation will be reduced in 100 days. None of these promises has been fulfilled."

"In 70 years, the Congress government has firmly established the country as a prosperous, self-respecting nation in the world. Maharashtra Congress will hold a statewide agitation on Sunday to protest against the Modi government's seven-year black rule," he added. Alleging that even after seven years of coming to power, PM Modi could not fulfill any of his promises, Patole said, "Two crore jobs a year, Rs 15 lakh in each account, farmers' income will be doubled, black money will be brought to India, inflation will be reduced in 100 days. None of these promises has been fulfilled."

"In seven years, inflation has risen so much that it has become difficult for people to make ends meet," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

