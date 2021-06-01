Left Menu

Slash taxes on fuel like Gujarat and Karnataka: Darekar to Maha govt

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:33 IST
Slash taxes on fuel like Gujarat and Karnataka: Darekar to Maha govt
  • Country:
  • India

Like Gujarat and Karnataka governments, the MVA dispensation in Maharashtra should also slash taxes on fuel to bring down rates, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Darekar alleged the state government repeatedly points fingers at the Centre to hide its failures on various fronts.

Darekar took stock of the damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in coastal areas in the Palghar district during his tour earlier in the day.

He said fuel prices remained stable when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis.

''The Gujarat and Karnataka governments have slashed the taxes on petrol and diesel making them cheaper. The Maharashtra government should also bear the burden and bring down the rates of fuel,'' the BJP leader added.

He claimed Palghar has suffered overall damage of Rs 200 crore in the cyclone, but the administration showed otherwise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021