Left Menu

Biden to meet with UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan in overseas trip

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 20:09 IST
Biden to meet with UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan in overseas trip
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan during his first overseas trip for NATO and European Union meetings in England and Belgium this month, the White House said on Thursday.

The White House also said Biden and first lady Jill Biden would meet on June 13 with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021