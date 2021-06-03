Biden to meet with UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan in overseas trip

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan during his first overseas trip for NATO and European Union meetings in England and Belgium this month, the White House said on Thursday.

The White House also said Biden and first lady Jill Biden would meet on June 13 with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

