Nadda chairs key meeting of BJP general secretaries to take stock of Covid relief work by party workers

BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday chaired a key meeting of the party's general secretaries to take stock of the relief work done by party workers in wake of the second wave of Covid, sources said.

The meeting was the first in-person huddle of the BJP national office bearers held after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

The meeting, which held at Nadda's residence, was also attended by all morcha presidents of the BJP.

After the meeting, Nadda along with BJP general secretary B L Santhosh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently to apprise him about the relief work done by the party.

Later, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghiya in a tweet said the party carried out welfare work in 1.53 lakh villages across the country as part of its campaign 'Sewa Hi Sangathan Hai'.

More than 66,000 party workers also donated the blood during this campaign, nearly 12 lakh ration kits, more than 15 lakh covid preventive kits and more than 85 lakh masks were distributed.

During the meeting, a reviewal of the party's performance in the recently-held assembly elections was also done, sources said.

The meeting was attended by all eight general secretaries of the BJP -- Bhupender Yadav, C T Ravi, Dushyant Gautam, D Purandeshwari, Arun Singh, Dilip Saikia, Tarun Chugh and Vijayvargiya along with its general secretary (organisation) Santhosh and joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash.

Nadda has called the meeting to review the relief and Covid preventive work done by BJP workers amid the pandemic.

Another round of meeting will be held on Sunday which is expected to be attended by in-charges of all states.

