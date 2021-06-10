AICC panel on Punjab Cong factionalism submits report to Sonia, suggests state unit revamp

A three-member AICC panel set up to end factionalism in the Punjab Congress submitted its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, suggesting a revamp of the state unit to accommodate all sections.

The panel chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and comprising AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal has suggested that all castes, regions and religions be accommodated in the revamped party unit.

Rawat said the report has been submitted to the Congress president, who would take a final call on the suggestions made. He did not divulge further details.

Though no major changes have been recommended at the top level in Punjab, sources said the panel has said that Navjot Singh Sidhu be ''suitably accommodated'' in the revamped unit.

Sidhu's name is doing the rounds for inclusion in the state cabinet and elevation as deputy CM, but Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is reportedly opposed to the move. It is also learnt that Sidhu wants the post of PCC chief, but Singh is opposed to this idea as well.

The CM has no objection to Sidhu joining the cabinet, however.

Sidhu had quit the Amarinder Singh government last year after his Local Bodies portfolio was changed.

The decision on Sidhu has been left to the Congress president, who will take the final call.

A change of party leadership in the state is also on the cards, but a final call on whether to relieve incumbent Sunil Jakhar will be taken by the party chief. Jakhar had offered to quit last year but was asked to continue.

The panel held deliberations with a number of leaders from Punjab and heard the views of all including former PCC presidents and party MPs as the state prepares for the next year's assembly elections.

The three-member panel held discussions at the party headquarters over the last week and also met Chief Minister Singh and Sidhu.

The CM is also learnt to have made some suggestions to the panel.

Most of the leaders which met the panel suggested changes is style of governance with greater accessibility, redressal of grievances of party cadres and delivery of poll promises including punishing the guilty in the sacrilege issue.

