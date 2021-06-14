Left Menu

Nadda directs BJP state unit chiefs to hold executive council meets from June 21 to June 30

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has directed all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:04 IST
Nadda directs BJP state unit chiefs to hold executive council meets from June 21 to June 30
BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has directed all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls.

He wrote a letter, addressed to all party unit chiefs, containing a set of instructions for them. Nadda ordered them to undertake discussions on the opening and closing sessions, condolence motion, discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections, discussion on the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign and other activities.

He also issued direction to hold the meetings of the district executive councils from July 1 to July 15. Along with this, he ordered all the national general secretaries to return to their respective states before July 31.

According to Nadda's letter, on June 18, a virtual session will be organised on the topic "Nation combating the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", which will be conducted by the party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Dilip Saikia and National vice president Annapurna Devi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021