Nadda directs BJP state unit chiefs to hold executive council meets from June 21 to June 30
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has directed all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls.
He wrote a letter, addressed to all party unit chiefs, containing a set of instructions for them. Nadda ordered them to undertake discussions on the opening and closing sessions, condolence motion, discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections, discussion on the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign and other activities.
He also issued direction to hold the meetings of the district executive councils from July 1 to July 15. Along with this, he ordered all the national general secretaries to return to their respective states before July 31.
According to Nadda's letter, on June 18, a virtual session will be organised on the topic "Nation combating the crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi", which will be conducted by the party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Dilip Saikia and National vice president Annapurna Devi. (ANI)
