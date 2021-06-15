Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament approves tax amnesty despite IMF scepticism

The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a tax amnesty bill initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy which will let people voluntarily declare assets by paying a one-time fee to the budget over the next 12 months. Ukraine hopes the move will help it collect additional budget revenues and reduce the size of the shadow economy although the International Monetary Fund, which supports Ukraine with a $5 billion programme, is sceptical.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:53 IST
Ukrainian parliament approves tax amnesty despite IMF scepticism
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a tax amnesty bill initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy which will let people voluntarily declare assets by paying a one-time fee to the budget over the next 12 months.

Ukraine hopes the move will help it collect additional budget revenues and reduce the size of the shadow economy although the International Monetary Fund, which supports Ukraine with a $5 billion programme, is sceptical. The draft law stipulated that Ukrainians would have to pay a 5% tax on assets they declare voluntarily.

There is a higher rate of 9% for assets located abroad, such as money deposited in foreign bank accounts, and a lower rate of 2.5% if citizens invest the money they declare in Ukrainian domestic government bonds. The amnesty rule does not apply to state officials or people who are under criminal investigation.

"Tax amnesties often hurt tax collection in the long run because they discourage people from paying their future taxes by making them think there will be yet another future amnesty," the then IMF Representative in Ukraine, Goesta Ljungman, told Interfax-Ukraine in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021