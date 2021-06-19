Left Menu

BJP appoints AK Sharma as vice president of UP unit

Uttar Pradesh BJP appointed MLC AK Sharma as vice president of the party's state unit on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:23 IST
BJP appoints AK Sharma as vice president of UP unit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP appointed MLC AK Sharma as vice president of the party's state unit on Saturday. Further, Archana Mishra and Amit Balmiki have been appointed as the Pradesh Mantris.

With Uttar Pradesh slated to go to polls next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to strengthen the party's organisation in the state. Earlier this month, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh had held review meetings with state ministers and leaders.

According to sources, based on the feedback from the review meetings, the ruling BJP has held deliberations on the party's organisation in Uttar Pradesh. Elections to 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are due in 2022. In 2017, the BJP had registered a landslide victory polls winning over 300 seats. The Assembly polls will be the biggest litmus test of the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, the highest amongst all states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021