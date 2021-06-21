UK minister says pretty sure pension 'triple lock' will stay

Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday he was "pretty sure" the so-called 'triple lock' system for increasing state pensions would not be changed to pay for the cost of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Lots of things have been discussed in government, I don't think that that's necessarily the way forward," Kwarteng told Sky News. "I'm pretty sure the triple lock will stay."

