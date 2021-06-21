Left Menu

Congress looks at yoga through prism of religion: Javadekar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:39 IST
Accusing the Congress of looking at yoga through the prism of religion, Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the opposition party continues to practise the ''politics of appeasement''.

He was reacting to a tweet of Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi that the chanting of ''Om'' will neither make yoga stronger nor the chanting of ''Allah'' will reduce its strength.

''The Congress looks at yoga through the prism of religion and is proving that it is even today engaged in politics of appeasement,'' Javadekar said in a tweet.

India celebrated the International Yoga Day on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the positive impact of yoga on body and mind.

