Ethiopia election board head: voting delayed in Sidama region due to lack of ballots

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 22-06-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 01:26 IST
  • Ethiopia

National elections were not held in Ethiopia's Sidama region due to a shortage of ballot papers on Monday, the head of the election board said, meaning that four out of Ethiopia's 10 regions did not hold elections.

The Sidama represent about 4% of Ethiopia's 109 million population. Violence and logisitical problems had already postponted the vote in three other regions. Opposition parties in a fifth region boycotted the polls.

