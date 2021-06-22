Ethiopia election board head: voting delayed in Sidama region due to lack of ballots
National elections were not held in Ethiopia's Sidama region due to a shortage of ballot papers on Monday, the head of the election board said, meaning that four out of Ethiopia's 10 regions did not hold elections.
The Sidama represent about 4% of Ethiopia's 109 million population. Violence and logisitical problems had already postponted the vote in three other regions. Opposition parties in a fifth region boycotted the polls.
