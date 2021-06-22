Left Menu

U.S. says 'alarmed' by recent events in Nicaragua

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:25 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday the United States was "alarmed" by events in the last few days and weeks in Nicaragua and would continue to use all diplomatic and economic tools at its disposal to support the Nicaraguan people.

Price made the comments at a regular news briefing.

(Reporting Daphne Psaledakis, David Brunnstrom and Doyinsola Oladipo)

