U.S. says 'alarmed' by recent events in Nicaragua

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday the United States was "alarmed" by events in the last few days and weeks in Nicaragua and would continue to use all diplomatic and economic tools at its disposal to support the Nicaraguan people.

Price made the comments at a regular news briefing.

(Reporting Daphne Psaledakis, David Brunnstrom and Doyinsola Oladipo)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)