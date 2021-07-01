Left Menu

Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi dies

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:53 IST
Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former BJP MP from Santkabirnagar Sharad Tripathi died due to prolonged illness at Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon, family sources said here.

Tripathi (49) died on Wednesday night due to a liver-related ailment, they said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons, his close relative and RSS worker Sanjay Mishra said.

Tripathi was elected as MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021