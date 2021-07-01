Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi dies

Former BJP MP from Santkabirnagar Sharad Tripathi died due to prolonged illness at Medanta hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon, family sources said here.

Tripathi (49) died on Wednesday night due to a liver-related ailment, they said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons, his close relative and RSS worker Sanjay Mishra said.

Tripathi was elected as MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

